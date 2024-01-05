Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Jan 5, 2024 (“So Now What?”), Episode 586

Friday, January 5, 2024

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_586.mp3

“You’ll Never Be Alone Again on Christmas” by Sun Season

Host panel discussion about the new year

File this set under E169.12 .T63
“Scratch” by Morphine
“Siva” by Smashing Pumpkins

Continued discussion

File this set under D358 .M58
“It’s a Nice World to Visit (But Not to Live In)” by Lee Hazlewood and Ann-Margret
“Real World” by Pere Ubu

Continued discussion

File this set under Z675.A2 S72
“Eating Information” by Soulhat
“Garden of My Mind” by Mickey Finn

“Sittin’ on Top of the World” by Sam Chatmon

 