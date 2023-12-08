Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Dec 8, 2023 (“What Happened?), Episode 583

Friday, December 8, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_583.mp3

“Break a Promise” by Guv’ner

Panel discussion about whether we accomplished what we wanted to in 2023

File this set under BF503 .B63
“Older and Taller” by Regina Spektor
“Life is a Problem” by Sister O.M. Terrell

Continued panel discussion

File this set under HV553 .W54
“Dead Pool” by Mission of Burma
“It’s All Me” by Holly Golightly

Continued panel discussion

File this set under PZ7.B8126
“World on a String” by Neil Young
“Zig Zag” by Cheap Time
“Surprise Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)” by John Lennon

“Promises, Promises” by Dionne Warwick