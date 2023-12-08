Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Dec 8, 2023 (“What Happened?), Episode 583
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_583.mp3
“Break a Promise” by Guv’ner
Panel discussion about whether we accomplished what we wanted to in 2023
File this set under BF503 .B63
“Older and Taller” by Regina Spektor
“Life is a Problem” by Sister O.M. Terrell
Continued panel discussion
File this set under HV553 .W54
“Dead Pool” by Mission of Burma
“It’s All Me” by Holly Golightly
Continued panel discussion
File this set under PZ7.B8126
“World on a String” by Neil Young
“Zig Zag” by Cheap Time
“Surprise Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)” by John Lennon
“Promises, Promises” by Dionne Warwick