Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Dec 01, 2023 (“Critical Race Theory in Libraries”), Episode 582

Friday, December 1, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_582.mp3

“Yearnin’ Learnin'” by Earth, Wind, and Fire

Interview with Dr Mónica Colón-Aguirre and Dr Nicole Cooke, University of South Carolina

File this set under KF4755 .D454
“Excursions” by A Tribe Called Quest

Continued interview with Dr Mónica Colón-Aguirre and Dr Nicole Cooke

File this set under Z682.4.M56 K58
“Kali Yuga” by Georgia Ann Muldrow

Continued interview with Dr Mónica Colón-Aguirre and Dr Nicole Cooke

File this set under E185.61 .O3
“It’s My Life” by Betty Davis

“Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind, and Fire