Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Dec 01, 2023 (“Critical Race Theory in Libraries”), Episode 582
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_582.mp3
“Yearnin’ Learnin'” by Earth, Wind, and Fire
Interview with Dr Mónica Colón-Aguirre and Dr Nicole Cooke, University of South Carolina
File this set under KF4755 .D454
“Excursions” by A Tribe Called Quest
Continued interview with Dr Mónica Colón-Aguirre and Dr Nicole Cooke
File this set under Z682.4.M56 K58
“Kali Yuga” by Georgia Ann Muldrow
Continued interview with Dr Mónica Colón-Aguirre and Dr Nicole Cooke
File this set under E185.61 .O3
“It’s My Life” by Betty Davis
“Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind, and Fire