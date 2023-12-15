54-46 Dec 14th 2023
Blackboard Jungle Dub 50th Anniversary DUB SET
Album released in 1973 by the Upsetters. Produced by Lee “Scratch” Perry and King Tubby.
The first dub album recorded in stereo and also the first dub album to include the classic reverb effect we associate with the genre — considered by some to be the very first complete “modern” dub album.
Blackboard Jungle Dub – Version 1
Rubba Rubba Words
Cloak a Dagger – Version 3
Dub From Africa
Dreamland Dub
Pop Goes the Dread Dub
Fever Grass Dub
Sin Semilla Kaya Dub
Moving Forward
Blackboard Jungle Dub – Version 2
Kasha Maka Dub
Setta Iration Dub