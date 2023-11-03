Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Nov 3, 2023 (“New Job, New Faculty, New Everything”), Episode 579

Friday, November 3, 2023

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_579.mp3

“Run Raven Run” by Weezer

Interview with Raven Davis, Data Scientist at the Georgia Tech Library

File this set under Z675.T3 D3
“Data Analysis” by Sydney Sprague
“D-A-T-A” by Cherry Cheeks

Continued interview with Raven Davis

File this set under T58.5 .P488
“Data Fontaine” by Corridor
“She Blinded Me With Science” by Thomas Dolby

Continued interview with Raven Davis

“Computer in Love” by Perry and Kingsley
“Way Out” by Delia Derbyshire
“Melodic Group Shapes iii” by Daphne Oram
“Initial Machine Experiments” by Pete Townsend

“Top of the Mountain” by Raven