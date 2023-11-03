Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Nov 3, 2023 (“New Job, New Faculty, New Everything”), Episode 579
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_579.mp3
“Run Raven Run” by Weezer
Interview with Raven Davis, Data Scientist at the Georgia Tech Library
File this set under Z675.T3 D3
“Data Analysis” by Sydney Sprague
“D-A-T-A” by Cherry Cheeks
Continued interview with Raven Davis
File this set under T58.5 .P488
“Data Fontaine” by Corridor
“She Blinded Me With Science” by Thomas Dolby
Continued interview with Raven Davis
“Computer in Love” by Perry and Kingsley
“Way Out” by Delia Derbyshire
“Melodic Group Shapes iii” by Daphne Oram
“Initial Machine Experiments” by Pete Townsend
“Top of the Mountain” by Raven