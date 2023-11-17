Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Nov 17, 2023 (“The AI4Libraries Conference”), Episode 581

Friday, November 17, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_581.mp3

“It Takes A Lot To Try” by Aviram

Interview with Anu Moorthy, Electronic Resources Librarian, and founder of the AI4Libraries conference.

File this set under QA76.9.N38 K83
“New Reality” by Patio
“Static/Traffic” by Career Woman

Continued interview with Anu Moorthy

File this set under BF637.D42 N36
“Would I Lie to You?” by the Eurythmics
“Damage” by Automatic

Continued interview with Anu Moorthy

File this set under AS6 .B85
“Conference at Waterhouse” by Jah Stich
“Afternoon Speaker” by the Sea and Cake

“Conference to Conference” by Iguana Death Cult