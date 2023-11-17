Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Nov 17, 2023 (“The AI4Libraries Conference”), Episode 581
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_581.mp3
“It Takes A Lot To Try” by Aviram
Interview with Anu Moorthy, Electronic Resources Librarian, and founder of the AI4Libraries conference.
File this set under QA76.9.N38 K83
“New Reality” by Patio
“Static/Traffic” by Career Woman
Continued interview with Anu Moorthy
File this set under BF637.D42 N36
“Would I Lie to You?” by the Eurythmics
“Damage” by Automatic
Continued interview with Anu Moorthy
File this set under AS6 .B85
“Conference at Waterhouse” by Jah Stich
“Afternoon Speaker” by the Sea and Cake
“Conference to Conference” by Iguana Death Cult