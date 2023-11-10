Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Nov 10, 2023 (“Quietly Refusing to Quit”), Episode 580
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_580.mp3
“Rat Race” by Ralfi Pagan
LITS panel discusses achievement culture in academic librarianship
File this set under Z675.S7 F37
“Slow Movin’ Man” by Ted Neely
“Slow Down” by JB Lenoir
“Stop Look and Listen” by Patsy Cline
Continued panel discussion
File this set under PZ4.R14
“Snail” by Bug Moment
“Wow Pow Bash Crash” by the Fast
“Too Fast For Love” by the Donnas
Continued panel discussion
File this set under BF683 .M32
“The Woes of the Working Woman” by the Rakes
“Working Man” by Otis Rush
“Looking Out for Number One” by Mariska Veres