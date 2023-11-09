mode8 #39: PS1/jungle/late 90s/early 2000s
This week’s episode is pretty much what it says on the title. Inspiration comes from my dummy op this week, so thank you! Also if you’ve been listening to WREK more lately, you may be hearing slightly more mode8 from the two promos I uploaded!
Stadium Attack // Ape Escape
Steal Hope Back // Mega Man Command Mission
Tenative — Cold Storage // Wipeout
Game Over // Defender 2000
Infinity Minion // Mega Man X6
Horror // RC Revenge
Spectre // GITS Megatech Body
Scissorman // Clock Tower
Camber // Ace Combat 3
Komodo Bros // Crash Bandicoot 2
Paul’s Miracle Deathfist // Tekken 2
Human Complex //Fighters Impact
High — TMF // Gran Turismo
Phantom Ganon // Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker