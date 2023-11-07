Gold Soundz: 11.07.23 THE VOID
Today on Gold Soundz today we played songs that encompass the VOID! This show will resonate with whatever you think that means (we also don’t know and had differing ideas). Sooo…. into the void! With Gold Soundz!
Playlist:
Permission // Sucre
If I Am Only My Thoughts // Loving
peas // boylife
Elegy to the Void // Beach House
Ghostride // Crumb
You’re Still The One // Okay Kaya
Andromeda // Weyes Blood
VOID // Melanie Martinez
Nude // Radiohead
Tell Me // Rahill
Leave It In My Dreams // The Voidz
Alter Ego // Tame Impala
High Slow Pulp // Big Day