Gold Soundz: 11.07.23 THE VOID

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

Today on Gold Soundz today we played songs that encompass the VOID! This show will resonate with whatever you think that means (we also don’t know and had differing ideas). Sooo…. into the void! With Gold Soundz! 
Playlist:

Permission // Sucre
If I Am Only My Thoughts // Loving 
peas // boylife

Elegy to the Void // Beach House 
Ghostride // Crumb
You’re Still The One // Okay Kaya

Andromeda // Weyes Blood 
VOID // Melanie Martinez 
Nude // Radiohead

Tell Me // Rahill 
Leave It In My Dreams // The Voidz 
Alter Ego // Tame Impala 
High Slow Pulp // Big Day 