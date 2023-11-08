Girl Rock 11/7/23
We’re back to our regularly scheduled programming! All music — including Punk!!!
Keep In Touch // Suzie True
Eggshells // Diva Bleach
P.U.N.K Girl // Heavenly
Block Your Number // Maude Latour
Stoop Kid // Sorry Mom
ghosts // Rosemary, Talia Lima
Animal // Sir Chloe
Honeysuckle // Pom Pom Squad
beach song – demo // Leonie Biney
Siren // Kailee Morgue
Kiss Me Aphrodite // Oscar the Wild
Wet // Dazey and the Scouts
On Your Heels // Rocket
Pick Me Up // Rachel Bochner
Midday Midnight // Pinksqueeze
Red with Love // Pom Pom Squad
You Were in My Dream Last Night // Babygirl
Conceited // Lola Young