Crush #226 – Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage month, so we wanted to highlight indigenous artists in shoegaze, noise pop and dream pop!
pictured: black belt eagle scout
a language disappears – zoon
habit forming – elemantra
worthless – sleepyhevd
sčičudᶻ (a narrow place) – black belt eagle scout
idi whaa – digawolf
you are the land – wihtikow
relocation – beatrice deer
wendigo – brian wallin
amaruq – status/non-status
koyaanisqatsi – senewa
starlight – nêhiyawak
hawk song – medicine singers
nana cosmica – coro acardenchado
plans – lindy vision
replacer – jeremy parkin