Crush #226 – Native American Heritage Month

Monday, November 6, 2023 | Posted in Crush, Playlists by Elise Polo

November is Native American Heritage month, so we wanted to highlight indigenous artists in shoegaze, noise pop and dream pop!

Photo Gallery: Black Belt Eagle Scout / Hikes / Bad Alaskan – I Heart Local Music

pictured: black belt eagle scout

tonight’s tracklist:

a language disappears – zoon

habit forming – elemantra

worthless – sleepyhevd

sčičudᶻ (a narrow place) – black belt eagle scout

idi whaa – digawolf

you are the land – wihtikow

relocation – beatrice deer

wendigo – brian wallin

amaruq – status/non-status

koyaanisqatsi – senewa

starlight – nêhiyawak

hawk song – medicine singers

nana cosmica – coro acardenchado

plans – lindy vision

replacer – jeremy parkin