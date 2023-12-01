54-46 30November
Toots & The Maytals – Gold & Silver
Toots & The Maytals – Time Tough
10 Ft. Ganja Plant – Too Much Gun A Blast
L.A.B – Take it Away
L.A.B – Cassanova
Lee “Scratch” Perry and the Upsetters – Steel Plated Bullet Proof Vest Dub
Delroy Wilson – Rain From the Skies
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)
Desmond Dekker – Rude Boy Train
Black Uhuru – Apocalypse
Black Uhuru – Push Push
The Maytones – Africa We Want to Go
The Congos – It Can’t Work
Maxi Priest – Close to You
Bush Chemists – Tribal Dub