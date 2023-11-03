54-46 2Nov2023
***DJ DANQ SPECIAL GUEST SET!***
Jazz Jamacia- Wrapped Around Your Finger (Police Cover)
The Cat Empire – Know Your Name
Third World – Third World Keeps Turning
Guinney Pepper – Lick the Chalice (for DJ Judge
The Duppies – Time Goes By
Groundation – Thee Dreamer
The Black Seeds – The Bubble
Let’s Go Bowling – Sultan’s Cross
Toots & And The Maytals – Just Brutal
Asking Hand – 10 Ft Ganja Plant (announcements)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun (Ft. Chronixx)
Steel Pulse – Mass Manipulation
Peter Tosh – Legalize It
The Aggrolites – Funky Fire
Sister Nancy – Bam Bam
Stick Figure – Burial Ground
Misty In Roots – True Rasta