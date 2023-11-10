54-46 09Nov2023
Yellowman – Zungguzungguguzungguzeng
Eek A Mouse – Wa-Do-Dem
Michael Rose – Rent Man
Ken Boothe – Not For Sale
Dennis Brown – Let me Down Easy
Peter Tosh, John Benitez – Johnny B. Goode
Wayne Jarrett – Brimstone & Fire
Teflone Zincfence, Elastic Prodz – Westmoreland
Teflone Zincfence, Elastic Prodz – Reggae Labs
Hollie Cook – Praying Dub
The Slits – Typical Girls
Althea and Donna – Uptown Top Ranking
Junior Murvin – Police and Thieves
Toots & The Maytals – Sweet & Dandy
Bush Chemists – Symphony of Dub