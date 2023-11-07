涟漪 Lian Yi 11/6/23: My Teenage Playlist
Today’s playlist was inspired by the music I’d listen when I was 12-14 and first getting into Cpop. Some of this music I wouldn’t characterize as my taste now, but we all start somewhere. For me, that was big pop ballads. So let’s take this trip down memory lane! Anything marked with an asterisk * is an unofficial translation by me.
“Like You” by G.E.M., Like You – Single*
“Intoxicated” by G.E.M., Intoxicated
“Onion”* by Ping An*, Sky Above City
“Far Away” by Jay Chou ft. Fei Yu-ching, Still Fantasy
“You Are Everywhere” by Jay Chou, Opus 12
“You Exist In My Song” by Wanting, Everything In the World
”Those Bygone Years” by Hu Xia, Flame of Love
“Twilight” by JJ Lin, From M.E. to Myself
“Sweet” by Jay Chou, On the Run
“A Little Happiness” by Hebe Tien, Our Times Original Soundtrack*
“Practise Book for Youth” by TFBOYS, Manual of Youth
《喜欢你》邓紫棋， 《喜欢你 – Single》专辑
《你把我灌醉》邓紫棋，《你把我灌醉》专辑
《洋葱》平安，《城市的上空》专辑
《千里之外》周杰伦 & 费玉清，《依然范特西》专辑
《哪里都是你》周杰伦，《十二新作》专辑
《我的歌声里》曲婉婷，《Everything In the World》专辑
《那些年》胡夏，《燃点》专辑
《不为谁而作的歌》林俊杰，《和自己对话》专辑
《甜甜的》周杰伦，《我很忙》专辑
《小幸运》田馥甄，《我的少女时代》电影主题曲
《青春修炼手册》TFBOYS, 《青春修炼手册》EP