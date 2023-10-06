Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Oct 6, 2023 (“Banned Books Week in Georgia”), Episode 576

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_576.mp3

“Georgia” by the Black Lips

Interview with Nan Brown, advocacy co-coordinator for the Georgia Library Media Association

File this set under PZ7.W75477
“Particle Mace” by Aye Nako
“Dérégléee” by Marie France

Continued interview with Nan Brown

File this set under Z657 .M75
“But Not Kiss” by Faye Webster
“Getting Out of Hand” by the Bangles

Continued interview with Nan Brown

File this set under JC573 .R55
“Newfound Hysteria” by Mowmowmow
“In Hysteria” by Strange Boutique

“I’m Free” by the Rolling Stones