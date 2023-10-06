Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Oct 6, 2023 (“Banned Books Week in Georgia”), Episode 576
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_576.mp3
“Georgia” by the Black Lips
Interview with Nan Brown, advocacy co-coordinator for the Georgia Library Media Association
File this set under PZ7.W75477
“Particle Mace” by Aye Nako
“Dérégléee” by Marie France
Continued interview with Nan Brown
File this set under Z657 .M75
“But Not Kiss” by Faye Webster
“Getting Out of Hand” by the Bangles
Continued interview with Nan Brown
File this set under JC573 .R55
“Newfound Hysteria” by Mowmowmow
“In Hysteria” by Strange Boutique
“I’m Free” by the Rolling Stones