Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Oct 27, 2023 (“Open Rules of Cataloging”), Episode 578

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_578.mp3

“Expert” by PragVEC

Interview with Anna Kardos (UMass-Amherst Library) and Denise Soufi (UNC-Chapel Hill Library) about the Open Rules for Cataloging project

File this set under PR6039 .O33 S5
“Dungeon Master” by Quintron
“Ballad of Bilbo Baggins” by Leonard Nimoy

Continued interview with Anna Kardos and Denise Soufi

File this set under Z695 .C99
“Catalog” by Mia Tims
“Breaking All Of Your Rules” by Tuff Turf

Continued interview with Anna Kardos and Denise Soufi

File this set under F596 .K44
“The Phantom Cowboy” by Judee Sill
“Your Ideal” by Cinema Hearts

“Karen” by the Go-Betweens

 