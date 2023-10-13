Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Oct 13, 2023 (“Creative Disorientation”), Episode 577

Friday, October 13, 2023 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_577.mp3

“I’ve Got Levitation” by the 13th Floor Elevators

Interview with Stuart Romm, Professor of the Practice in the School of Architecture, and Mark Wentzel, Atlanta-based multidisciplinary artist.

File this set under LB1062 .D48
“See Ya” by Homeshake
“Watch Out” by the Maybellines
“Come Out and Play” by Blast Off Country Style

Continued interview with Stuart Romm and Mark Wentzel

File this set under NC750 .G5
“Set in Stone” by Angry Angles
“Different Angle” by the Cribs

Continued interview with Stuart Romm and Mark Wentzel

File this set under RM324.8 .P78
“Tattva” by Kula Shaker
“Stranger in Strange Land” by Blackburn and Snow

“3/5 of a Mile in 10 Seconds” by Jefferson Airplane