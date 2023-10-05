mode8 #35: felt like playing yoshi
No theme this week despite the title, just felt like including some tracks from the Yoshi catalogue. Enjoy!
Map // Yoshi’s Island
World 1 // Yoshi’s Woolly World
Round and Round // Yoshi’s Crafted World
Spirit of Kindness // Yoshi Topsy-Turvy
Shop // BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!
Secret Of The Forest // Chrono Trigger
Tennis – Training // Wii Sports
SnOut 2: Slither Into The Ring! — Loeder
Pirate Man Stage // Mega Man and Bass
Bye Bye There! // Pizza Tower
Men at Work! // Papa’s Low Blood Pressure
Electroplankton // Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Yo, Go Crazy // Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
Try, Try Again // Mario and Luigi Dream Team
Lick Fighter: Battle Against a Lick — tohomoko
End Credits // Bottoms (the movie)
Wavebreak Foxtrot — Hatsuki