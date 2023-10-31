Girl Rock 10/31/2023 PUNKTOBER 4!!! Last week of Punktober 2023!!!
Choose Your Fighter // Nova Twins
Panik // Bratmobile
Monster // L7
Girls Like Us // The Julie Ruin
Who Invited You // The Donnas
Security // Amyl an The Sniffers
Waking Up // Elastica
Launderette // Vivien Goldman
Hit Reset // The Julie Ruin
All Hail Me // Veruca Salt
Bridge to Hawaii // Tacocat
Used To Be Friends // Big Joanie
Dig Me Out // Sleater-Kinney
Tell Me So // Bikini Kill
Another Shot of Whiskey // The Gits
Underwear // Gen and the Degenerates
Typical Girls // The Slits
Sweet ’69 // Babes In Toyland
Only Happy When It Rains // Garbage
Fall Asleep // Big Joanie