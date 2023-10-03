Girl Rock 10/3/2023 PUNKTOBER!!!
Hot Topic // Le Tigre
Hitch-hike // Kleenex
Nasty Man// Doll Skin
Too Many Creeps // Bush Tetras
You Can’t Change Me // Fea
Typical Girls // The Slits
And Breeding // Priests
Late Stage Solution // Diode
Muerte en Paraiso // Mujeres Podridas
Back to Reaction // Surfbort
Pretend We’re Dead // L7
Kung Fu on the Internet // Lung Leg
Les Be in Love // Surfbort
Outta My Mind // Doll Skin
Greedy Goblin // Judy and the Jerks
Girl Germs // Bratmobile
Kiss Me Girl // Hands Off Gretel
Dead to Me // Scowl
Cat Call // The Side Eyes
Losing Weight // Cloud Rat
Fear // Selective Aggression
I Believe You// White Lung