Girl Rock 10/24/2023 PUNKTOBER 3!!!
Hertz // Amyl and The Sniffers
Candy Apple Red // Annabelle Chairlegs
Roadkill // VIAL
Mediocrity Rules // Le Tigre
Peel // Weakened Friends
Lux // Pom Pom Squad
Got You // Amyl and The Sniffers
Hive // Pleasure Venom
That Sedative // Bad Waitress
Drain the Blood // The Distillers
Hot Rod // Red Aunts
Your Mom // THICK
C’mon // Go Betty Go
Dig // Bacchae
You Don’t Love Me Like You Should // Hey Violet
Lizard // Peach Club
Persephone // Doll Skin
Feed Me // Grandmas House
Dressed In Dreams // Brody Dalle
Tinder Girl // The Menstrual Cramps
Dress Up // The Regrettes
Black Hole // Be Your Own Pet