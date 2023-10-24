Girl Rock 10/24/2023 PUNKTOBER 3!!!

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows, Uncategorized by Girl Rock

Hertz // Amyl and The Sniffers
Candy Apple Red // Annabelle Chairlegs
Roadkill // VIAL
Mediocrity Rules // Le Tigre

Peel // Weakened Friends
Lux // Pom Pom Squad
Got You // Amyl and The Sniffers
Hive // Pleasure Venom

That Sedative // Bad Waitress
Drain the Blood // The Distillers
Hot Rod // Red Aunts
Your Mom // THICK

C’mon // Go Betty Go
Dig // Bacchae
You Don’t Love Me Like You Should // Hey Violet
Lizard // Peach Club

Persephone // Doll Skin
Feed Me // Grandmas House
Dressed In Dreams // Brody Dalle
Tinder Girl // The Menstrual Cramps

Dress Up // The Regrettes
Black Hole // Be Your Own Pet

 