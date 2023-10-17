Girl Rock 10/16/2023 PUNKTOBER 2!!!

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Mansplain // THICK
Freaky // Upchuck
Joni: LA’s No. 1 Health Goth // illuminati hotties
Hard to Kill // Bleached

Angel // Amyl and The Sniffers
Womanarchist // Bad Cop, Bad Cop
Ditched You // Mommy Long Legs
Lethal Lolita // Red Aunts

Take It Off // The Donnas
Famous Friends // Kitten Forever
Maybe Next Year // Jabber
Aisha Qandisha // Taqbir

Dress Up // The Regrettes
Scott Get the Van, I’m Moving // Cayetana
Freakathon // Red Aunts
Mariposa Venenosa // City Mouse

Panic Attack // Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries
I Love You // Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Rebel Girl // Bikini Kill
Violet // Hole

Harvest Spoon // Free Kitten
Gloria: In Excelsis Deo // Patti Smith