Crush #223 – All About Lily Chou Chou

Monday, October 9, 2023 | Posted in Crush, Playlists by Elise Polo

<< Maybe I’m writing this because I want to scream out, “I’m here!” >>

prev. lisovapisnya — 🎬 All About Lily Chou-Chou 2001, dir. Shunji Iwai

we recently saw the movie ‘all about lily chou chou’ so we’re dedicating this episode to the movie, playing songs from the fictional band themselves + some other ethereal songs straight from the Ether~

tracklist for tonight:

kaifukusuru kizu – lily chou chou

white ceiling – parannoul

in a hole – plastic girl in closet

pilgrimmage – ichiko aoba

through – 800 cherries

pause – trpp

resonant dusk – autumn’s grey solace

urute – masakatsu takagi

breakbeats – pasteboard

cheese moon travel – electron sheep

stone – sugar plant

majorette – beach house