Crush #223 – All About Lily Chou Chou
<< Maybe I’m writing this because I want to scream out, “I’m here!” >>
we recently saw the movie ‘all about lily chou chou’ so we’re dedicating this episode to the movie, playing songs from the fictional band themselves + some other ethereal songs straight from the Ether~
kaifukusuru kizu – lily chou chou
white ceiling – parannoul
in a hole – plastic girl in closet
pilgrimmage – ichiko aoba
through – 800 cherries
pause – trpp
resonant dusk – autumn’s grey solace
urute – masakatsu takagi
breakbeats – pasteboard
cheese moon travel – electron sheep
stone – sugar plant
majorette – beach house