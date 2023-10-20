54-46 19Oct2023
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Is This Love
Carlton and the Shoes – Love Me Forever
Hortense and Alton Ellis – I Am Still In Love
Harry Belafonte – Will His Love Be Like His Rum?
Bob Andy and Marcia Griffiths – Always Together
The Gaylads – My Jamaican Girl
Carlton and the Shoes – Sincerely Yours
Marcia Griffiths and Bob Marley – Oh My Darling
Maxi Priest – Crazy Love
The Upsetters – Mama I Love You
Ernest Willson – Undying Love
Gregory Isaacs – All I Have Is Love
Alton Ellis – Joy in the Morning
Horace Andy – Girl I Love You
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Sun is Shining