54-46 19Oct2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Skylar VanderLaan

Bob Marley and the Wailers – Is This Love
Carlton and the Shoes – Love Me Forever
Hortense and Alton Ellis – I Am Still In Love
Harry Belafonte – Will His Love Be Like His Rum? 

Bob Andy and Marcia Griffiths – Always Together
The Gaylads – My Jamaican Girl
Carlton and the Shoes – Sincerely Yours
Marcia Griffiths and Bob Marley – Oh My Darling

Maxi Priest – Crazy Love 
The Upsetters – Mama I Love You
Ernest Willson – Undying Love
Gregory Isaacs – All I Have Is Love

Alton Ellis – Joy in the Morning
Horace Andy – Girl I Love You
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Sun is Shining