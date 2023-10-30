涟漪 Lian Yi 10/30/23: Abolish Boring Ballads 2
We’re back with fun fresh Cpop! This time, we’ve got a bit of an indie kick. As always, unofficial translations are marked with *.
“Mr. Almost” by MC HotDog, Mr. Almost
“Ocean” by Cosmos People, The Moment
”Happy Are Those in Love” by Shirley Kwan, Happy Are Those in Love
“Fairytale World”* by Sue, Fairytale World*
“Mark Twain”* by Amazing Show, Multicolor Baoshan King
“Zombie King”* by Amazing Show, Multicolor Baoshan King
“Set Me Free” by FloruitShow, What Can I Use to Keep You
“The Natural Chill of Tranquility”* by FloruitShow, What Can I Use to Keep You
“Summer Night Wind”* by Mango Jump, Shin Formosa Youth
“Night life.Take us to the light” by Accusefive, Night life.Take us to the light
“A Road of Flowers”* by Yixin Wen, A Road of Flowers
《差不多先生》热狗，《差不多先生》
《蓝色的你》宇宙人，《理想状态》
《难得有情人》关淑怡，《难得有情人》
《童话世界》苏运莹，《童话世界》
《马克吐温》美秀集团，《多色宝山大王》
《僵尸王》美秀集团，《多色宝山大王》
《超度我》福禄寿，《我用什么把你留住》
《心静自然凉》福禄寿，《我用什么把你留住》
《夏夜晚风》芒果酱，《新 宝岛少年？》
《带我去找夜生活》告五人，《带我去找夜生活》
《一路生花》温奕心，《一路生花》