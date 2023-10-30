涟漪 9/11/2023: A-mei
Tonight we celebrate the music of Cpop diva A-mei, Kulilay Amit. Her career spans over 3 decades of amazing. Here are just 11 that we played tonight. Note that * denotes an unofficial English translation.
“Turns Out You Don’t Want Anything”*, Sisters
“Listen to the Sea”, Bad Boy
“As Early as Possible”, Regardless
“Remember”, Truth
“Together with My Crazy”, Fever
“Love Song of Nalu Bay”, Peut Etre Demain
“Get Right to the Point*”, A-Mit
“Bold for My Love”, A-Mit
“Rainbow”, A-Mit
“Matriarchy”, AMIT2
“Catfight” feat. LaLa Hsu and Eve Ai, Story Thief
《原来你什么都不想要》，《姊妹》专辑
《听海》，《Bad Boy》专辑
《趁早》，《不顾一切》专辑
《记得》，《真实》专辑
《跟我一起疯》，《发烧》专辑
《娜鲁湾情歌》，《阿密特》专辑
《开门见山》，《阿密特》专辑
《好胆你就来》，《阿密特》专辑
《彩虹》，《阿密特》专辑
《母系社会》，《AMIT2》专辑
《傲娇》，《偷故事的人》专辑 (feat. 徐佳莹，艾怡良)