涟漪 8/28/2023: Y2K Taiwan Pop
I’m so happy to be back for fall! And this upbeat attitude has reminded me of the slick, clean, cheery vibes of Y2K Mandopop. In this era, artists from Taiwan had a huge wave of popularity, bringing in more Western influences into the genre. In fact, every artist in this show is from Taiwan, or in the case of Singaporeans JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun, started their careers there. Here’s the playlist for this week’s show! Note that * denotes an unofficial English translation.
“Take it Easy” by Jolin Tsai, Lucky Number
“Simple Love” by Jay Chou, Fantasy
“River South” by JJ Lin, Second Heaven
“Love You” by Cyndi Wang, Cyndi Loves You
“Our Love” by F.I.R., F.I.R.
“Stubborn” by Mayday, God’s Children are All Dancing/Falling Angels with a Flying Soul
“First Day” by Stefanie Sun, A Perfect Day
“Rain Love” by Rainie Yang, Rainie & Love…?
“Tropical Rainforest” by S.H.E, Youth Society (lyrics by Fang Wenshan, music by Jay Chou)
“Dear, That Isn’t Love”* by Angela Chang, Ang5.0 (lyrics by Fang Wenshan, music by Jay Chou)
《Take it Easy》蔡依林，《Lucky Number》
《简单爱》周杰伦，《范特西》
《江南》林俊杰，《第二天堂》
《爱你》王心凌，《爱你》
《我们的爱》F.I.R., 《飞儿乐团》
《倔强》五月天，《神的孩子都在跳舞》
《第一天》孙燕姿，《完美的一天》
《雨爱》杨丞琳，《Rainie & Love…? 雨爱》
《热带雨林》S.H.E, 《青春株式会社》
《亲爱的那不是爱情》张韶涵，《Ang.5.0》