涟漪 10/23/23: My Favorite Chinese Album
Do you have an album that you love so much, but you rarely listen to because you know you’ll end up listening to the whole thing? That’s how I feel about Li Jian’s self titled 6th album from 2015. The songs in this album don’t have official translations, but here are the unofficial translations of the songs I played on air this week:
1: Searching Deep Seas
2: Beautiful As the Dawn
3: Before Sunset
4: Boat on the Ocean
5: First Sun After Rain
6: Secret Essences
7: Fog
8: Windy Dusk
9: Disappearing Moonlight
10: The Classic (a cover)
《深海之寻》
《美若黎明》
《日落之前》
《沧海轻舟》
《雨后初晴》
《众妙》
《迷雾》
《风吹黄昏》
《消失的月光》
《假如爱有天意》