Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Sept 8, 2023 (“Free Cut!”), Episode 572

Friday, September 8, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_572.mp3

“Loose” by the Stooges

Free cut discussion part 1

“Manny’s Bones” by Los Lobos
“Super Stupid” by Funkadelic

Free cut discussion part 2

“She Is Beyond Good and Evil” by the Pop Group
“It’s Allright” by the Cherry Orchard

Free cut discussion part 3

“Song for Sue” by the Betrayers
“I’m Free” by the Who

“Tóc Mai Sợi Vắn Sợi Dài (Long Uneven Hair)” by Thành Mái