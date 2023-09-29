Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Sept 29, 2023 (“Feedback and Focus”), Episode 575
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_575.mp3
“Sing Me a Song that I Know” by Blodwyn Pig
Interview with Carol Subiño Sullivan, assistant director of faculty teaching and learning initiatives for the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL).
File this set under PA3015.V84
“Just a Fear” by the Answers
“Deepest Darkest” by Maria Minerva
Continued interview with Carol Subiño Sullivan
File this set under LB1062 .P74
“I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” by the Bee Gees
Continued interview with Carol Subiño Sullivan
File this set under TK7871.58.F4
“Are You Experienced?” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience
“Heroes” by David Bowie
“Bye Bye Pride” by the Go-Betweens