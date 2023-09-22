Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Sept 22, 2023 (“Bringing the Fulton Bag and Cotton Mill to the Library”), Episode 574
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_574.mp3
“Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag”, as recorded by the Sweet Vandals
Interview with Alex McGee, Kirk Henderson, and Connor Lynch of the Georgia Tech Archives
File this set under HD5325.T42
“That’s the Bag I’m In” by Fred Neil
“What’s the Matter with the Mill” by Kansas Joe and Memphis Minnie
Continued interview with Alex, Kirk, and Connor
File this set under KPL1390 .K48
“Working Woman” by Gizelle Smith and the Mighty Macambos
“The Working Man” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Continued interview with Alex, Kirk, and Connor
File this set under TS1581 .S4
“Driving Wheel” by Al Green
“Factory” by Bruce Springsteen
“In the Bag” by Dojo Cuts