Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Sept 22, 2023 (“Bringing the Fulton Bag and Cotton Mill to the Library”), Episode 574

Friday, September 22, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_574.mp3

“Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag”, as recorded by the Sweet Vandals

Interview with Alex McGee, Kirk Henderson, and Connor Lynch of the Georgia Tech Archives

File this set under HD5325.T42
“That’s the Bag I’m In” by Fred Neil
“What’s the Matter with the Mill” by Kansas Joe and Memphis Minnie

Continued interview with Alex, Kirk, and Connor

File this set under KPL1390 .K48
“Working Woman” by Gizelle Smith and the Mighty Macambos
“The Working Man” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Continued interview with Alex, Kirk, and Connor

File this set under TS1581 .S4
“Driving Wheel” by Al Green
“Factory” by Bruce Springsteen

“In the Bag” by Dojo Cuts