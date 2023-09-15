Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Sept 15, 2023 (“Digital Instruction, Digital Learning”), Episode 573
Hear the show at https://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_0915.mp3
“Warsaw” by Joy Division
Interview with Justin Ellis, Digital Learning and Instruction Librarian at Georgia Tech
File this set under SB453 .P6:
“Green Fingers” by Siouxsie and the Banshees
“Outdoor Miner” by Lush
Continued interview with Justin Ellis
File this set under Z104 .K76:
“Athol-Brose” by the Cocteau Twins
“Machine Gun” by Slowdive
Continued interview with Justin Ellis
File this set under LB1044.87 .I534:
“Soon” by My Bloody Valentine
“Black Planet” by Sisters of Mercy