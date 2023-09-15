Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Sept 15, 2023 (“Digital Instruction, Digital Learning”), Episode 573

“Warsaw” by Joy Division

Interview with Justin Ellis, Digital Learning and Instruction Librarian at Georgia Tech

File this set under SB453 .P6:
“Green Fingers” by Siouxsie and the Banshees
“Outdoor Miner” by Lush

Continued interview with Justin Ellis

File this set under Z104 .K76:
“Athol-Brose” by the Cocteau Twins
“Machine Gun” by Slowdive

Continued interview with Justin Ellis

File this set under LB1044.87 .I534:
“Soon” by My Bloody Valentine

“Black Planet” by Sisters of Mercy