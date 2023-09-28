mode8 #34: eating the DS cartridges because they didn’t taste bitter back then
I got some requests from Sarah (at WUOG 🤮) and Elise (WREK 🤩) to play some tracks from Barbie, Style Savvy, and the like — and I combined it with some of my personal DS nostalgia. Enjoy!
Apartment Theme // Style Savvy
A Night To Study // McDonald’s eCrew Development Program
Online Zone // Bomberman 2 DS
Map (Day) // Tomodachi Life
Main Theme // Scribblenauts
Happy Seafloor // Mario Party 5
Bus Building Bonanza // Spongebob: Atlantis Squarepantis
Build A Giant Snowman // Club Penguin: Game Day!
Bit of a Pumper // Barbie Fashion Show
Bedroom // Hannah Montana DS
Florida // Barbie Vacation Adventure SNES
Welcome to Wi-Fisland // Contact
Title // WarioWare: Touched!
Pop Fashion Show // Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Tokyo // Barbie: Jet, Set, and Style!
Style Savvy: Trendsetters // Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Intro // Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi: Kaznapped!
Credits // The Aly and AJ Adventure
Global Terminal // Pokemon Black and White