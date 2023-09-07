mode8 #32: sub(woof)er lullaby
This week’s mode8 episode is dedicated to all the dog games out there!
Dogsong // Undertale
DOGBONK (remix) (vol. 2) — wizardlyfr
Duck Hunt Medley // Super Smash Bros. WiiU/3DS
Theme Song // Sims 4: Cats and Dogs
Shopping // Nintendogs
Shop // Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
The Fields // The DOG Island
Dolphin Coast // Petz Catz 2
Faron Woods // Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
BARC Pet Supply // Nintendogs+cats
Stable (ft. The Stable Trotters) // Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Flashback // Goof Troop (SNES)
Doggie Demolition (Action) // Disney’s Bolt
Dry Heat // Thunderdogs
Ushiwaka’s Dance // Okami