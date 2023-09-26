Gold Soundz 9.26.23: songs carson will play at his wedding

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

Thank you for listening to Gold Soundz tonight, where we celebrated carson’s big news by playing all the songs he will play at his wedding! A collection of indie rock/hipster pop love songs that anyone can do their first dance to or fist pump the night away! 

Lifetime // Faye Webster 
My Love Mine All Mine // Mitski 
Only Heart // John Andrews & The Yawns 
Sometimes Sharp // Very Good Band

Wedding Bell // Beach House
Maps // Yeah Yeah Yeahs 
At Last // Etta James 

feels like a home // Spooky Stork 
Archie, Marry Me // Alvvays
When I’m With You // Best Coast

Best Part (feat H.E.R.) // Daniel Caesar, H.E.R.
Much Better Off // Smokey Robinson & The Miracles 
FAMJAM4000 // Jordan Ward 

Indiana // Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek 
barking dog // Scout 
Baby I’m Yours // Arctic Monkeys  