Gold Soundz 9.26.23: songs carson will play at his wedding
Thank you for listening to Gold Soundz tonight, where we celebrated carson’s big news by playing all the songs he will play at his wedding! A collection of indie rock/hipster pop love songs that anyone can do their first dance to or fist pump the night away!
Lifetime // Faye Webster
My Love Mine All Mine // Mitski
Only Heart // John Andrews & The Yawns
Sometimes Sharp // Very Good Band
Wedding Bell // Beach House
Maps // Yeah Yeah Yeahs
At Last // Etta James
feels like a home // Spooky Stork
Archie, Marry Me // Alvvays
When I’m With You // Best Coast
Best Part (feat H.E.R.) // Daniel Caesar, H.E.R.
Much Better Off // Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
FAMJAM4000 // Jordan Ward
Indiana // Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek
barking dog // Scout
Baby I’m Yours // Arctic Monkeys