girl rock! 9/26/23
This Week, Girl Rock! shows how different our co-hosts’ music tastes are, as we split the music by which co-host added it and let Emerson, Abby, and Alexa explain why they added each song.
Emergency Contact // IAN SWEET
Here Forever // buffchick
Erotomania // Be Your Own Pet
Control // Mannequin P***y
Woke Up (feat. Olivia Olson, Zuzu) // Adventure Time, Olivia Olson, Zuzu
Hunter // Jess Williamson
I Was Blue, Technicolour Too // SOAK
Kill Of The Night // Gin Wigmore
Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues // Larkin Poe
Paris (Ooh La La) // Grace Potter & The Nocturnals
Got Your Number // Serena Ryder
Volcano Girls // Veruca Salt
ur so pretty // Wasia Project
Strawberry // Sabrina Song
just me (demo) // Rin
Nothing But Mine // Billie Marten
lovergirl // saturra
Mystery // Jesse Jo Stark
Wings // So!YoON!, Phum Viphurit