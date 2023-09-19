girl rock! 9/19/23
datsu . hikage no onna // Otoboke Beaver
Weird // Hana Eid
Relics// Patio
Legs Crossed // Whissell
Move Like U Stole It // ZZ Ward
luka // The Secret Sisters
Therese // Maya Hawke
Girl God Gun // Gen and the Degenerates
Donuts Mind If I Do // CHAI
So I Don’t Feel Useless // Dianna Lopez
Slip! // Aziya
Jo // Haley Heynderickx
Hard Times // Ethel Cain
Say a Little Prayer – Live // Lianne La Havas
fairy // Luna Li
Mirage // Orion Sun
gimme all ur luv // hemlocke springs
Theatre // Etta Marcus
My Love Mine All Mine // The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We