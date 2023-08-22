Sub-Saharan Vibes — Aug 14,2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | Posted in Playlists, Sub-Saharan Vibes by Cornelius Ejimofor
  1. Kanda Bonga Man  — J.T.
  2. Boubacar Traore  — Kogno Magni
  3. Manu DiBango featuring King Sunny Ade  — Highlife
  4. Hugh Masekela  — Chileshe
  5. Lucky Dube  — My Game
  6. Fela Kuti  — Beasts of No Nation
  7. Salif Keita   —  Papa