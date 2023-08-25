Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Aug 25, 2023 (“Anyone? Anyone?”), episode 571
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_571.mp3
“Getting Better” by the Beatles
File this set under BF632 .O28
“You’ll Never Be As Good As That” by Butterglory
“I’m in Comfort” by Happy Trendy
File this set under LB2331 .B34
“College” by Treasure Island
“Charlie Brown” by the Coasters
“Go to Class” by the Debbie Downers
File this set under Z711.2 .L43
“In With the New” by Emily Elbert
“Out With the Old” by Schnauser
“Blue Yodel No. 8, Mule Skinner Blues” by Jimmie Rodgers