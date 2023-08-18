Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Aug 18, 2023 (“The SCOTUS Backgrounders”), episode 570
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_570.mp3
“What You Is” by Robyn Hitchcock
Interview with Pia Hunter and Jason Mazzone of the University of Illinois Law School
File this set under Z675.L2 L3837
“Find It” by Stanley Brinks and Freschard
“Ringing Doorbells in the Rain” by Valerie Carter
Continued interview with Pia and Jason
File this set under PZ8.3.L35436
“Blanket of Secrecy” by the Solomonics
“Secretly” by Jimmie Rodgers
Continued interview with Pia and Jason
File this set under KF8742.Z9 B75
“This Side of the Law” by Johnny Cash
“Here Comes the Judge” by the Make-Up
“Report to Me” by Gregory Isaacs