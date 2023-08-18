Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Aug 18, 2023 (“The SCOTUS Backgrounders”), episode 570

Friday, August 18, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_570.mp3

“What You Is” by Robyn Hitchcock

Interview with Pia Hunter and Jason Mazzone of the University of Illinois Law School

File this set under Z675.L2 L3837
“Find It” by Stanley Brinks and Freschard
“Ringing Doorbells in the Rain” by Valerie Carter

Continued interview with Pia and Jason

File this set under PZ8.3.L35436
“Blanket of Secrecy” by the Solomonics
“Secretly” by Jimmie Rodgers

Continued interview with Pia and Jason

File this set under KF8742.Z9 B75
“This Side of the Law” by Johnny Cash
“Here Comes the Judge” by the Make-Up

“Report to Me” by Gregory Isaacs