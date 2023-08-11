Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Aug 11, 2023 (“Technical Services Represent!”), episode 569
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_569.mp3
“Wants and Needs” by Thick
Interview with Stephanie Galipeau, Resource Acquisitions Librarian, GT Library
File this set under HD66 .P42
“National Hum” by the Constantines
“’39” by Queen
Continued interview with Stephanie Galipeau
File this set under Z665 .T28
“Place in Space” by the Neonates
“Sedan Delivery” by Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Continued interview with Stephanie Galipeau
“I’ve Got Everything I Need” by the Delmonas
“Following Through” by Miaow
“Nobody Knows” by Destroy all Monsters