mode8 #31: Eight
I couldn’t think of a title this week. This week’s vibe is leaning towards background jams, no set theme this time!
Ending // Star Soldier: Vanishing Earth
Results Theme // Wii: Everybody Votes Channel
Battle Against an Ultra-dimensional Foe // Mother 4
Mind of a Thief (PC-98 remix by knyscapegoat) // Mother 3
Simian Sound SELECT — Zackery Wilson
Menu // International Superstar Soccer 64
We Love Katamari — Meadowtronic
Drawing Track #2 (Cats) // Mario Artist: Paint Studio
Bathtime Theme (Vocal Mix) // Super Smash Bros. WiiU/3DS
Ricco Harbor // Super Mario Sunshine
Tropical Crust // Pizza Tower
Skyscraper Sequence (instrumental) // Daytona USA 2
Main Theme // Final Fantasy IV
Battle 1 Theme // Final Fantasy IV