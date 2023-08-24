mode8 #30: Welcome Back!
Welcome back to another year of mode8! This week’s playlist, as usual, is a bunch of stuff I’ve found over the summer – a mix of my Twitter bookmarks and Youtube saves. Enjoy!
Expedition Results // Hey! Pikmin
Olimar’s Madcap Ride // Hey! Pikmin
breezy woods — rewitkin
3DS Internet Settings Remix — tobybigball
802.1LEMON — AQUASINE
Smog City // Spark The Electric Jester
Those Who Fight — Button Masher, remix from Final Fantasy 7
Mantis Lords // Hollow Knight
The Weather Channel storm alert 2006 theme
Opelucid City (Black) // Pokemon Black and White
relic hill act 1 — skid loquerendo
Smoke and Mirrors // Splatoon 3
Forsaken City (Sever the Skyline Mix) // Celeste B-Sides
Taupe Hollow (Morning) // Pokemon Sleep
Colgera Wind Dungeon Battle // Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom