LYD’s Last Grock! 8/1/2023
Tonight was my last night as a host on girl rock! The setlist is a mash up of my favorite songs. Throughout the show I also interjected stories and memories I’ve associated with them over the past few years. Being at WREK, serving as GM, and hosting girl rock has been a total highlight of my life and I am beyond thankful to the station and everyone here. Playlist below! Signing off, Lydia.
No Aloha // The Breeders
Angry // Cryogeyser
Double Dare // Momma
Day Dreaming // Aretha Franklin
Laid // The Pains of Being Pure At Heart
Fear // Chastity Belt
Steel Birds // Slow Pulp
Japanese Breakfast // Heft
She’s Actin’ Single // Wednesday
My Oh My // Liz Cooper
Like I Used To // Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen
Think Of You // Bleached
Cool Schmool // Bratmobile
Trees and Flowers // Strawberry Switchblade
I Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool // Kate Fagan
Masterpiece // Big Thief