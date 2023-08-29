Gold Soundz 8.28.23: Coming of Age!

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

This weeks Gold Soundz theme was songs that would be in a coming of age movie! Some examples of our favorites are Lady Bird, Edge of Seventeen, Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Call Me By Your Name! So take a deep breath, think about every heartbreak, failed prom, summer before senior year, angsty 17 year old out there before listening to this playlist….

Words // F.R. David
Science Beat // Have A Nice Life
Guitar Romantic Search Adventure // Wallows

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains) // Arcade Fire
Scott Street // Phoebe Bridgers 
Seventeen // Sharon Van Etten

Change // Alex G
Kids // Current Joys 
Coming of Age // Julia Jacklin 

Hands Down // The Greeting Committee 
Class of 2013 // Mitski
Young // Vacations
Heroes // David Bowie (AKA the Tunnel Song) 