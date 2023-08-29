Gold Soundz 8.28.23: Coming of Age!
This weeks Gold Soundz theme was songs that would be in a coming of age movie! Some examples of our favorites are Lady Bird, Edge of Seventeen, Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Call Me By Your Name! So take a deep breath, think about every heartbreak, failed prom, summer before senior year, angsty 17 year old out there before listening to this playlist….
Words // F.R. David
Science Beat // Have A Nice Life
Guitar Romantic Search Adventure // Wallows
Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains) // Arcade Fire
Scott Street // Phoebe Bridgers
Seventeen // Sharon Van Etten
Change // Alex G
Kids // Current Joys
Coming of Age // Julia Jacklin
Hands Down // The Greeting Committee
Class of 2013 // Mitski
Young // Vacations
Heroes // David Bowie (AKA the Tunnel Song)