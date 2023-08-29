girl rock! 8/29/23
Girl Rock! has added some new voices to the show — welcome Abby and Alexa, joining veteran to the show, Emerson!!!
Glass Jaw // chokecherry
My Dog Died // Susannah Joyce
Sink In // Hello Mary
Where to Start // Bully
Dream Song // Lala Lala
Be Your Own Muse // Haley Blais
Salad // Blondshell
LEMONS (Demo) // Brye
I Eat Boys Like You For Breakfast // Ida Maria
Man Like That // Gin Wigmore
Put the Gun Down // ZZ Ward
Heart Shaped // Boosegumps
Surprise Me // girlpuppy
Lover Boy // Sophie May
affection // BETWEEN FRIENDS
(You) On My Arm // Leith Ross
Night Shift // Lucy Dacus