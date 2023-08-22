Crush #216 – THE RETURN!

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | Posted in Crush, Playlists, Shows by Elise Polo

We’re back back back back back agaaaain! With some upbeat-exciting-hopeful shoegaze to kick off the semester 😀 Next week we’ll start at our new time, Mondays at 6pm! WREK the news will be taking our old spot, so be sure to tune into their show too !

Playlist for tonite~

Do You Feel It – Westkust

Sunny Skies – Pink Playground

Landing – Fragile Animals

A Ceiling Dreams of A Floor – No Age

Give Up – American Wrestlers

Distortion Spear – Candy Claws

Aphelion – Panda Riot

Wishawaytoday – presents for sally

Bright Eyes – Spotlight Kid

Even The Score – Mirror Move

Run into the Night – Static Daydream

Autumn Winds – Pia Fraus

Guilt – Ringo Deathstarr

Ramune River – Plastic Girl In Closet

