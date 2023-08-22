Crush #216 – THE RETURN!
We’re back back back back back agaaaain! With some upbeat-exciting-hopeful shoegaze to kick off the semester 😀 Next week we’ll start at our new time, Mondays at 6pm! WREK the news will be taking our old spot, so be sure to tune into their show too !
Do You Feel It – Westkust
Sunny Skies – Pink Playground
Landing – Fragile Animals
A Ceiling Dreams of A Floor – No Age
Give Up – American Wrestlers
Distortion Spear – Candy Claws
Aphelion – Panda Riot
Wishawaytoday – presents for sally
Bright Eyes – Spotlight Kid
Even The Score – Mirror Move
Run into the Night – Static Daydream
Autumn Winds – Pia Fraus
Guilt – Ringo Deathstarr
Ramune River – Plastic Girl In Closet