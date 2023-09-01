54-46 — 31Aug2023
Jimmy Cliff – The Harder They Come
Toots & The Maytals – Sweet & Dandy
The Slickers – Johnny Too Bad
The Melodians – Rivers of Babylon
Alton Ellis – Joy in the Morning
Neville Staples (aka Judge Roughneck) – Rude Boy De Ponporbation (007)
Pablo Moses – Watch Out
No Mercy – Dennis Brown
The Special AKA (The Specials) – Free Nelson Mandela
The Upsetters – What About Africa
Tappa Zukie – Tappa Zukie In Dub
Dennis Bovell and the Dub Band – Roots Symphony
Jackie Mittoo and the Soul Brothers – Train to Skaville
Peter Tosh – Pick Myself Up