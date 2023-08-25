54-46 24Aug2023
Gregory Issacs – Front Door
The Mighty Diamonds – Stoned Out of My Mind
The Club – But Not You
The Maytones – Holy Ground
Augustus Pablo – Cassava Piece
The Black Foundation “In Dub” – Marcus Garvey Dub
Bob Marley and the Wailers – This Train (Traditional Gospel)
Bob Marley and the Wailers – The Lord Will Make a Way (Traditional Gospel)
The Scofflaws – Ska Groovy
Black Uhuru – “Who’s in the Tomb?”
Gary Paul – Straight to the Heart
Alton Ellis – Your Heart Is Going to Pay
Leonard Dillon the Ethiopian – Survival
Willi Williams – Slave Dub